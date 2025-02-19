O’Keefe and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on conference foe McNeese

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 9-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-17, 4-11 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 9-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-17, 4-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts UT Rio Grande Valley in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cowgirls are 4-8 on their home court. McNeese allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 9-7 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

McNeese’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

The Cowgirls and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Kyla Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.4 points and 13.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

