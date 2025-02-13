Ojeda and VCU host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-14, 4-8 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-14, 4-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Saint Louis after Valentina Ojeda scored 21 points in VCU’s 66-48 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 6-6 in home games. VCU has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Billikens are 4-8 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

VCU’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than VCU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Peyton Kennedy is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Billikens. Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.