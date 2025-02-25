Ohio State visits USC following Claude’s 30-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Ohio State after Desmond Claude scored 30 points in USC’s 95-85 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Trojans have gone 11-6 at home. USC has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 7-10 in conference play. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

USC makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Ohio State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Buckeyes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.5 points. Wesley Yates III is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.