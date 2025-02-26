Ohio State visits USC following Claude’s 30-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Ohio State after Desmond Claude scored 30 points in USC’s 95-85 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Trojans have gone 11-6 in home games. USC is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-10 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

USC makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Ohio State averages 78.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 74.3 USC allows.

The Trojans and Buckeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is averaging 9.9 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.