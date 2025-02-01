Ohio State Buckeyes play the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini, aim for 4th straight win

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-7, 6-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 18 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini are 9-3 in home games. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.2.

The Buckeyes are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Illinois makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Ohio State scores 10.0 more points per game (80.0) than Illinois allows to opponents (70.0).

The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivisic is averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

