Ohio hosts Buffalo after Watson’s 21-point game

Buffalo Bulls (19-4, 8-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (4-18, 2-9 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Ohio after Chellia Watson scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 73-65 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Bobcats are 3-8 in home games. Ohio gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 8-3 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 15-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ohio is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 37.1% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Ohio gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Watson is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

