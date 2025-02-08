Ohio faces Southern Miss, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Ohio Bobcats (4-17, 2-9 MAC) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-15, 4-8 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (4-17, 2-9 MAC) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-15, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio comes into the matchup with Southern Miss as losers of three games in a row.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 at home. Southern Miss is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 1-9 in road games. Ohio averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 57.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

