Ohio earns 86-81 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Shereef Mitchell’s 17 points helped Ohio defeat Bowling Green 86-81 on Tuesday night. Mitchell shot…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Shereef Mitchell’s 17 points helped Ohio defeat Bowling Green 86-81 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (13-11, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. AJ Clayton had 15 points and shot 4 for 13 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Falcons (9-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Marcus Johnson, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Derrick Butler added 18 points for Bowling Green. Javontae Campbell also had 13 points and two steals.

Mitchell scored 10 points in the first half and Ohio went into halftime trailing 34-32. Ohio used an 8-0 second-half run to take the lead at 56-54 with 9:21 remaining. Jackson Paveletzke scored 14 second-half points.

Ohio plays Friday against Kent State on the road. Bowling Green visits Buffalo on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.