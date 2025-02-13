Ognacevic’s 30 lead Lipscomb past Stetson 93-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 30 points led Lipscomb past Stetson 93-60 on Thursday night. Ognacevic had seven rebounds…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 30 points led Lipscomb past Stetson 93-60 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic had seven rebounds for the Bisons (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 20 points. Gyasi Powell finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Treyton Thompson led the way for the Hatters (7-19, 5-8) with 15 points. Mehki added 13 points and four assists for Stetson.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Lipscomb hosts FGCU and Stetson plays Austin Peay on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

