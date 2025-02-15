Ognacevic’s 24 lead Lipscomb past FGCU 82-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 24 points helped Lipscomb defeat Florida Gulf Coast 82-68 on Saturday night. Ognacevic had…

Ognacevic had six rebounds for the Bisons (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 20 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 10 for 11 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Gyasi Powell had 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Jevin Muniz led the Eagles (14-13, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. FGCU also got 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Keeshawn Kellman. Michael Duax had 14 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Lipscomb visits Eastern Kentucky and FGCU plays Jacksonville at home.

