Ognacevic’s 20 lead Lipscomb over Central Arkansas 78-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points in Lipscomb’s 78-60 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic had 11 rebounds for the Bisons (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Charlie Williams scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Gyasi Powell shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Nehemiah Turner led the way for the Bears (8-23, 4-14) with 24 points and six rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi added 13 points and three steals for Central Arkansas. Elias Cato also recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

