Ognacevic scores 24 as Lipscomb knocks off West Georgia 76-67

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 24 points in Lipscomb’s 76-67 victory against West Georgia on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic also added eight rebounds for the Bisons (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gyasi Powell added 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Will Pruitt had 14 points.

The Wolves (4-20, 2-9) were led in scoring by Tamaury Releford, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 13 points and six rebounds for West Georgia. Kolten Griffin also recorded 13 points.

