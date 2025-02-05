Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against West Georgia after 32-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-19, 2-8 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-19, 2-8 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays West Georgia after Jacob Ognacevic scored 32 points in Lipscomb’s 87-80 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves have gone 3-4 in home games. West Georgia has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bisons are 7-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 6.2.

West Georgia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that West Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ognacevic is averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

