Ognacevic leads Lipscomb against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-12, 9-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (18-8, 10-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces FGCU after Jacob Ognacevic scored 30 points in Lipscomb’s 93-60 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons are 9-3 on their home court. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ognacevic averaging 6.3.

The Eagles are 9-4 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Lipscomb makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). FGCU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

