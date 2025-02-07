Oglesby leads Oral Roberts against South Dakota State after 23-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-5, 8-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-3, 10-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 12…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-5, 8-2 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-3, 10-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits South Dakota State after Jalei Oglesby scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-62 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 10-1 in home games. South Dakota State is second in the Summit in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Mesa Byom leads the Jackrabbits with 6.5 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

South Dakota State scores 75.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 70.8 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byom is averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Makyra Tramble is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

