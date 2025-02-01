Odom, Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off against the Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-12, 3-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-10, 5-3 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-12, 3-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-10, 5-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Tulane in AAC action Sunday.

The Green Wave have gone 9-3 at home. Tulane is seventh in the AAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Banks averaging 7.4.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-5 in AAC play. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Tulane scores 75.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 74.0 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa scores 5.5 more points per game (74.0) than Tulane gives up to opponents (68.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Keaston Willis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Dwon Odom is shooting 58.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.