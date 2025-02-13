Obioha scores 16, UNC Wilmington downs Charleston 86-66

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha scored 16 points and UNC Wilmington defeated Charleston 86-66 on Thursday night for its…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha scored 16 points and UNC Wilmington defeated Charleston 86-66 on Thursday night for its ninth win in a row.

Obioha added 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (21-5, 11-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Bo Montgomery shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Khamari McGriff shot 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points.

AJ Smith led the Cougars (19-7, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Charleston also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Ante Brzovic. Deywilk Tavarez also had 12 points.

UNC Wilmington led 46-35 at halftime, with Obioha racking up 12 points. Montgomery led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Elon and Charleston plays North Carolina A&T on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

