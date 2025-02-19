Oakland visits Wright State after Staton’s 23-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 6-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (7-19, 5-11 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 6-10 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (7-19, 5-11 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Oakland after Amaya Staton scored 23 points in Wright State’s 78-76 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 6-6 in home games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-10 in Horizon play. Oakland has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

Wright State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 59.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 72.9 Wright State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staton is averaging 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

