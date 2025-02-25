Oakland visits IU Indianapolis after Davidson’s 24-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-19, 6-12 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-20, 6-12 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-19, 6-12 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-20, 6-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Oakland after Katie Davidson scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 77-70 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-6 in home games. IU Indianapolis averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-12 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

IU Indianapolis averages 62.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.2 Oakland allows. Oakland averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than IU Indianapolis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.8 points. Davidson is averaging 21.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Macy Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 34.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

