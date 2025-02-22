Oakland takes on Youngstown State, aims to halt 5-game slide

Youngstown State Penguins (10-17, 5-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-18, 6-11 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-17, 5-12 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-18, 6-11 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland comes into the matchup against Youngstown State after losing five games in a row.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-6 at home. Oakland averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Penguins are 5-12 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 7.6.

Oakland’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Penguins meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Smith is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.8 points. Maddy Skorupski is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Malia Magestro is averaging 12.4 points for the Penguins. Jewel Watkins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

