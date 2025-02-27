Oakland takes on Milwaukee after Mukeba’s 22-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16, 10-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16, 10-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Milwaukee after Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 22 points in Oakland’s 91-86 overtime victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers are 11-2 in home games. Milwaukee is the top team in the Horizon League with 42.0 points in the paint led by Themus Fulks averaging 8.5.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-8 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Milwaukee averages 78.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.2 Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulks is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Malcolm Christie is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 8.8 points. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.