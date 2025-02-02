Nye scores 22, Cody has double-double and No. 22 Alabama women defeat Georgia 72-57

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points, Essence Cody had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 22…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points, Essence Cody had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 22 Alabama rolled past Georgia 72-57 on Sunday.

Alabama led from start to finish and by 27 points at halftime before Georgia regrouped to outscore the Crimson Tide by 12 points in the second half.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 33% in the first half but made 8 of 11 shots in one stretch of the third quarter and outscored Alabama 20-8 in the period. Still, the Crimson Tide (18-5, 5-4 SEC) led 57-42 heading to the fourth and their lead reached 21 points at 70-49 on Eris Lester’s layup with three minutes remaining.

Asia Avinger scored 15 points for Georgia (9-14, 1-8). Miyah Verse and Mia Woolfolk had 10 points each.

Alabama raced out to a 14-2 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game and made five 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 26-11. Nye made three 3-pointers for nine points in the quarter.

Nye hit another 3-pointer and made a jumper in the paint, helping the Crimson Tide extend their lead to 37-15 near the four-minute mark of the second quarter.

In the last two minutes of the quarter, Nye made a layup and hit two more 3s to give Alabama a 49-22 lead at halftime. She scored 22 points and made six 3s in the first half.

Georgia hosts defending national champion and No. 2-ranked South Carolina on Thursday. Alabama visits Florida on Thursday. ___

