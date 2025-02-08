Nye leads No. 23 Alabama against Mississippi State after 27-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-5, 6-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 4-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-5, 6-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 4-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama plays Mississippi State after Aaliyah Nye scored 27 points in Alabama’s 84-66 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Mississippi State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 6-4 in conference play. Alabama has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Mississippi State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Alabama scores 16.6 more points per game (78.4) than Mississippi State gives up (61.8).

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madina Okot is averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nye averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Zaay Green is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

