Nwokeji leads Jacksonville against North Florida after 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (11-11, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-8, 7-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts North Florida after Zimi Nwokeji scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 83-79 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Dolphins are 7-2 in home games. Jacksonville scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 4-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida leads the ASUN scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Dolphins. Nwokeji is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Liam Murphy is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 12.3 points. Jasai Miles is averaging 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

