Nsiah’s 18 lead Fairleigh Dickinson over Wagner 69-58

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Bismark Nsiah’s 18 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Wagner 69-58 on Saturday.

Nsiah added 10 rebounds for the Knights (10-15, 6-4 Northeast Conference). Terrence Brown scored 12 points, shooting 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Dylan Jones had 11 points and went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Seahawks (12-12, 4-7) were led in scoring by Zaire Williams, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Wagner also got 13 points from Zae Blake. Ja’Kair Sanchez also recorded 12 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Chicago State and Wagnertakes on Le Moyne on the road.

