Notre Dame hosts SMU after Burton’s 22-point showing

SMU Mustangs (19-6, 10-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-14, 5-9 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

SMU Mustangs (19-6, 10-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-14, 5-9 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts SMU after Markus Burton scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 75-60 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-4 in home games. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 6.4 boards.

The Mustangs are 10-4 against ACC opponents. SMU is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Mustangs face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 13.7 points. Burton is averaging 23.7 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Miller is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.