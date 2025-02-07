Northwestern visits Washington after Mason’s 23-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-11, 2-9 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern Wildcats (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-11, 2-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Northwestern after Mekhi Mason scored 23 points in Washington’s 86-72 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskies have gone 8-6 in home games. Washington is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 4-8 in Big Ten play. Northwestern scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Washington is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

