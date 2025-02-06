Northwestern visits Bryant and Illinois

Northwestern Wildcats (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Northwestern after Genesis Bryant scored 20 points in Illinois’ 66-65 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 in home games. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bostic averaging 9.0.

The Wildcats have gone 0-9 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern gives up 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Illinois makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Northwestern averages 8.0 more points per game (68.0) than Illinois allows (60.0).

The Fighting Illini and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Fighting Illini. Bryant is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caileigh Walsh is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

