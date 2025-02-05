Northwestern State visits Garnett and Nicholls

Northwestern State Demons (10-10, 7-4 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-6, 8-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (10-10, 7-4 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (15-6, 8-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls takes on Northwestern State after Elli Garnett scored 23 points in Nicholls’ 84-67 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Colonels are 7-2 in home games. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demons are 7-4 in conference matchups. Northwestern State averages 61.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Nicholls averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Demons face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Vernell Atamah is averaging 14 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Demons. Sharna Ayres is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.