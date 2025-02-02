Northwestern State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Thorn’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 5-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (10-12, 6-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 5-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (10-12, 6-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits Northwestern State after Dekedran Thorn scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-73 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Demons are 7-3 on their home court. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 2.5.

The Vaqueros are 5-6 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Northwestern State averages 69.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 72.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Vaqueros meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 10 points. Addison Patterson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Thorn is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.