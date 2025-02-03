Northwestern State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Thorn’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 5-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (10-12, 6-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-9, 5-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (10-12, 6-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays Northwestern State after Dekedran Thorn scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-73 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Demons are 7-3 on their home court. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland scoring 69.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 5-6 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 8.9 more points per game (78.3) than Northwestern State allows (69.4).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

Cliff Davis is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 11.3 points. Thorn is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

