Northwestern State hosts SFA following Thompson’s 20-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 8-6 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-13, 5-9 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 8-6 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Northwestern State after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 85-75 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Demons are 8-3 in home games. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland scoring 69.0 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The ‘Jacks have gone 5-9 against Southland opponents. SFA has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern State averages 69.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 66.1 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals. Thompson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

