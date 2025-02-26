Northwestern State hosts Incarnate Word following Blake’s 31-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-12, 10-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-13, 10-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-12, 10-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-13, 10-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Incarnate Word after Mya Blake scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 76-74 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Demons have gone 7-4 at home. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland with 25.5 points per game in the paint led by Vernell Atamah averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals are 10-8 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The Demons and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Demons. Atamah is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is shooting 47.4% and averaging 9.8 points for the Cardinals. Raimi McCrary is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

