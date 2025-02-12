Northwestern State hosts Dean and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (15-7, 10-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-10, 9-4 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (15-7, 10-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-10, 9-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Northwestern State after Sabria Dean scored 23 points in Lamar’s 58-56 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Demons have gone 7-2 in home games. Northwestern State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 10-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Demons. Sharna Ayres is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dean is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

