Northwestern plays No. 16 Michigan State, looks to stop home skid

Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on No. 16 Michigan State looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 5-8 in home games. Northwestern has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 7-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Northwestern’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

