Northern Kentucky visits Davidson and IU Indianapolis

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-16, 5-8 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-17, 5-9 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Northern Kentucky after Katie Davidson scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 80-68 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars have gone 4-5 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse have gone 5-8 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Meredith averaging 4.6.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 65.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 71.3 IU Indianapolis allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Norse face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 9.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

Macey Blevins is averaging 12.3 points for the Norse. Meredith is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.