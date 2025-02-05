Northern Kentucky takes down Cleveland State 85-75, ending Vikings’ 13-game winning streak

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr.’s 26 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 85-75 on Wednesday night.…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr.’s 26 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 85-75 on Wednesday night.

Gherezgher shot 10 for 14 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Norse (11-13, 6-7 Horizon League). Josh Dilling shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Sam Vinson had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tevin Smith led the Vikings (17-7, 11-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dylan Arnett added 17 points and four assists for Cleveland State. Je’Shawn Stevenson also had 11 points. The loss ended a 13-game winning streak for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.