Northern Kentucky hosts Robinson and Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (17-6, 11-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-13, 5-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Northern Kentucky after Chase Robinson scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 68-58 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse have gone 8-5 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.4.

The Vikings are 11-1 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tevin Smith is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.