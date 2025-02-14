Northern Kentucky earns 73-60 victory over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Josh Dilling scored 25 points as Northern Kentucky beat Green Bay 73-60 on Friday night.…

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Josh Dilling scored 25 points as Northern Kentucky beat Green Bay 73-60 on Friday night.

Dilling shot 8 for 14 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Norse (12-14, 7-8 Horizon League). Trey Robinson scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 9 from the line and added six rebounds. Keeyan Itejere had eight points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Phoenix (2-24, 0-15) were led in scoring by Marcus Hall, who finished with 19 points. Green Bay also got 11 points from Foster Wonders. Jeremiah Johnson also recorded eight points and eight rebounds. The loss is the 21st in a row for the Phoenix.

These two teams both play Sunday. Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee and Green Bay hosts Wright State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.