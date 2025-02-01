Northern Kentucky defeats Oakland 84-75

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. had 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 84-75 win against Oakland on Saturday…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. had 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 84-75 win against Oakland on Saturday night.

Gherezgher added six assists for the Norse (10-13, 5-7 Horizon League). Randall Pettus II scored 14 points and added three steals. Keeyan Itejere shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Norse ended a six-game losing streak.

The Golden Grizzlies (10-14, 7-6) were led by Tuburu Niavalurua, who recorded 18 points and two steals. D.Q. Cole added 15 points and five assists for Oakland. Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.