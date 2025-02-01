Northern Iowa visits Aalsma and Drake

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-10, 5-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-8, 6-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-10, 5-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-8, 6-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Northern Iowa after Abbie Aalsma scored 20 points in Drake’s 93-66 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. Drake ranks 82nd in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.6% from deep. Katie Dinnebier leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

Drake averages 76.8 points, 6.6 more per game than the 70.2 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 5.7 more points per game (74.8) than Drake gives up to opponents (69.1).

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Anna Miller is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Elise Jaeger is averaging 5.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Maya McDermott is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

