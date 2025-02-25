Northern Iowa hosts UIC after Anderson’s 21-point game

UIC Flames (17-12, 9-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-10, 13-5 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (17-12, 9-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-10, 13-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays UIC after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 64-58 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 13-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Anderson leads the Panthers with 6.6 boards.

The Flames are 9-9 against MVC opponents. UIC is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Filip Skobalj is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 8.6 points. Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

