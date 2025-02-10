Northern Iowa hosts Teel and Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (12-13, 6-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 10-4 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana State Sycamores (12-13, 6-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-9, 10-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Northern Iowa after Samage Teel scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 74.4 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Sycamores are 6-8 against conference opponents. Indiana State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Iowa averages 74.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 79.1 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 12.7 more points per game (80.0) than Northern Iowa allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Gray is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

