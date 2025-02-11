Northern Iowa earns 88-73 win against Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 22 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Indiana State 88-73 on Tuesday night. Anderson…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson’s 22 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Indiana State 88-73 on Tuesday night.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Panthers (17-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Trey Campbell scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Jacob Hutson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Sycamores (12-14, 6-9) were led by Samage Teel, who recorded 21 points and six assists. Indiana State also got 10 points from Aaron Gray and Jaden Daughtry.

Northern Iowa led 50-38 at halftime, with Anderson racking up 15 points. Northern Iowa extended its lead to 81-59 during the second half, fueled by a 14-1 scoring run. Campbell scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Northern Iowa’s next game is Sunday against Murray State on the road. Indiana State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

