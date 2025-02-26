Northern Iowa defeats UIC 74-52

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson’s 26 points helped Northern Iowa defeat UIC 74-52 on Wednesday night. Hutson shot…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Hutson’s 26 points helped Northern Iowa defeat UIC 74-52 on Wednesday night.

Hutson shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (20-10, 14-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson added 14 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor while he also had eight rebounds. Ben Schwieger shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Ahmad Henderson II finished with 13 points and three steals for the Flames (17-13, 9-10). Tyem Freeman added eight points and two steals for UIC. Jordan Mason also put up eight points.

The score was 41-26 at halftime, with Hutson racking up 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.