Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Buffalo Bulls on 4-game slide

Buffalo Bulls (7-16, 2-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-18, 1-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (7-16, 2-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-18, 1-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to break its four-game slide when the Huskies take on Buffalo.

The Huskies are 5-6 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-8 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Northern Illinois is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 72.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 76.3 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Bulls square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

