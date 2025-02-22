Northern Illinois hosts Nelson and Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-21, 1-12 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-21, 1-12 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois after Da’Sean Nelson scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-66 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies have gone 5-7 in home games. Northern Illinois is fifth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Copeland Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Eagles have gone 6-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 76.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Northern Illinois averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 73.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 76.6 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

