Northern Colorado visits Northern Arizona following Glancey’s 28-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-10, 2-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-5, 7-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Northern Colorado after Sophie Glancey scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 106-76 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks are 7-1 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Bears are 2-6 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 11.9 assists per game led by Gabi Fields averaging 3.3.

Northern Arizona averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is scoring 17.8 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 18.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Tatum West is shooting 53.0% and averaging 10.3 points for the Bears. Ella Van Weelden is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

