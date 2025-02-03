Northern Colorado visits Idaho State after Darling’s 28-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (16-6, 8-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (16-6, 8-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Northern Colorado after Dylan Darling scored 28 points in Idaho State’s 87-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals have gone 8-2 at home. Idaho State scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bears are 8-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Idaho State scores 74.9 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 73.7 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 13.1 more points per game (81.6) than Idaho State gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darling is averaging 17.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Hawthorne is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

