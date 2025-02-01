Northern Colorado knocks off Northern Arizona 87-69

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Northern Arizona 87-69 on Saturday night. Reynolds also…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Northern Arizona 87-69 on Saturday night.

Reynolds also added nine rebounds for the Bears (16-6, 8-1 Big Sky Conference). Jaron Rillie added 20 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line and also had seven rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Hawthorneand Quinn Denker both finished with 17 points.

Carson Towt led the Lumberjacks (13-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 19 rebounds. Northern Arizona also got 16 points from Trenton McLaughlin and Diego Campisano.

Both teams next play Monday. Northern Colorado visits Idaho State and Northern Arizona goes on the road to play Weber State.

